Editorial Roundup: Georgia

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Brunswick News. September 6, 2022.

Editorial: Appropriate punishment needed for youth who break the law

Are the laws or policies of this state setting youth up for failure, for a potential life of crime? Is releasing a preteen to the custody of a parent after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase where speeds reached dangerous velocities effective punishment for a crime that could have cost the life of the culprit or some innocent individual or family?

It is certainly something to think about, especially when considering the boy who was allegedly involved in this recent chase was all of 11 years old.

This incident happened last week in Liberty County, a county just north of McIntosh. According to news reports, the boy took his stepfather’s pickup truck Wednesday, bumped into an ATM and banged into another vehicle when avoiding a police traffic stop.

From that point, the chase was on. Reaching speeds of 100 mph, police pursued the fleeing preteen for several miles. A Georgia State patrolman said law enforcement took him into custody after the pickup truck the youth was driving ran into mud. The GSP allege that the youth had tried to turn onto I-95 during the chase but missed the ramp, thank goodness.

Fortunately for all concerned and for all in the path of the chase, no injuries were reported. Authorities said the underage driver will be charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and driving without a license.

Few would want to see such action by a child lead to time in a youth detention facility. Truth be told, it is highly doubtful such a sentence would produce anything but negative results. The last thing any impressionable child needs is to be mixed in with youth convicted of more serious crimes. That kind of education seldom ends well.

At the same time, however, some form of effective punishment ought to be forthcoming, something that will discourage additional acts of unlawful behavior.

There are an untold number of wise men and women working for our communities and state. Surely they can come up with a punishment that does not interrupt a child’s positive education but demonstrates clearly society’s insistence that young boys and girls obey the law.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. September 6, 2022.

Editorial: Help prevent suicide

Suicide is a tragedy, regardless of the circumstances.

In the vast majority of cases, it is a preventable tragedy.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

We know that no segment of our community is immune but young people and veterans are among our most vulnerable and at-risk. Still, suicide is not isolated to those groups. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says there are numerous risk factors for suicide that include:

— Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders.

— Alcohol and other substance use disorders.

— Hopelessness.

— Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies.

— History of trauma or abuse.

— Major physical illnesses.

— Previous suicide attempt(s).

— Family history of suicide.

— Job or financial loss.

— Loss of relationship(s).

— Easy access to lethal means.

— Local clusters of suicide.

— Lack of social support and sense of isolation.

— Stigma associated with asking for help.

— Lack of health care, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment.

— Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma.

— Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet).

NSPL says everyone should be aware of certain warning signs that may be indicators someone is at or near the crisis point. These warning signs include:

— Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves.

— Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun.

— Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

— Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

— Talking about being a burden to others.

— Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

— Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.

— Sleeping too little or too much.

— Withdrawing or isolating themselves.

— Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

— Extreme mood swings.

Shockingly, there are more than 1,000 suicide-related admissions of children to Georgia hospitals each year.

Officials in our state warn individuals who exhibit signs of suicide, or identify signs of suicide in others, can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line, 1-800-715-4225, 24/7. All calls are free and confidential. Alternatively, visit www.mygcal.com for assistance.

We urge you to call for help if you, or someone you love or even know, appears to be at-risk.

Life is precious and worth saving.

END

