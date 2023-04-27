Editorial Roundup: Georgia

April 22 is Earth Day. But its mission is no less important April 21 or April 23 or any other day of the year.

Earth Day is designed as a reminder to keep our eye on the ideal of the big, blue marble. A reminder that Earth is neither a garden nor a dump. It is our home. It is our life-support system.

Earth Day began April 22, 1970, as a time for all people to celebrate the planet Earth and renew our dedication to making the world safer, healthier and cleaner for ourselves and all of the generations to come.

Then-Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded Earth Day marking an early starting point for the modern environmental movement.

Twenty million Americans participated that first year. They protested oil spills, pesticides, wilderness depletion, factory pollution, etc.

“The objective was to organize a national demonstration of concern for the environment so large that it would shake up the political establishment and force this issue onto the national agenda,” Nelson later said of the first Earth Day. “It was a gamble but it worked.”

The first Earth Day led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

There are those who will claim these acts have hindered human ambition and endeavor rather than help the planet.

But these acts may well save the life-support system for our children and their children and all of our descendants to come.

We should do all that we can to be good stewards of our planet.

Long journeys are comprised of small steps, one after another.

Enough small steps, by each one of us, may well save the Earth ... yesterday, today and tomorrow.

___

Brunswick News. April 22, 2023.

Editorial: Prison’s closure hurts state’s efforts to mitigate crime

A recent announcement by the state Department of Corrections might be prompting Georgians to question the state’s pledge to throw everything it can at crime. That vow may be difficult to keep with the closure of one of the state’s facilities.

Just weeks after the conclusion of the 40-day session of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly, a session where legislators pumped up laws and enacted new ones to punch back at rising crime, it was decided by DOC that Jimmy Autry State Prison in Mitchell County will be shut down for a year and possibly even longer. Housing convicted felons since 1993, the medium security facility can hold as many as 1,698 inmates. That’s how many spaces the state is giving up in a renewed war against crime that includes a special emphasis on gangs.

The explanation for the closure is concern over the air-conditioning system. There is some fear that the cool air flowing inside Jimmy Autry State Prison might be contaminated. Those housed there will be relocated to whatever cells are available at other state prisons, the DOC has said.

Officials with the Department of Corrections are always fussing over what they say are overcrowded conditions in the state prison system. Now this. An incarceration center that can hold just shy of 1,700 inmates and vital to the state’s beefed up anti-crime campaign will be out of commission.

That leaves the criminal justice system with one of three options. It can release inmates even earlier than their convictions dictate to make room for new or repeated faces, leave dangerous criminals in county jails for longer periods of time or hand out lighter sentences than an individual committing a crime might otherwise have received. Like it or not, something has to be done to make up for the loss of 1,698 prison spaces.

Before doing anything as drastic as closing a prison and abandoning much-needed jail space, the Department of Corrections should have consulted with the business world. For the most part, companies do not shut down for maintenance. Most could not afford it.

They remain open for business. Employees and customers are asked to be patient while work is being done around them. It is not rare to see signs imploring all to “Excuse Our Mess” while a business is undergoing a major repair or face-lift.

It would have been better for public safety had DOC tried harder to find a way around closure. Although unintentionally, it might have cost the state ground in its war against crime.

