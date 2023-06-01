Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. May 31, 2023.

Editorial: Solutions to gun violence aren’t a mystery

Anyone who remembers the old western movies will recall how villains on horseback would ride into small towns in the frontier and randomly shoot up the place. Innocent bystanders were often severely wounded or killed by stray gunfire in these gross displays of indifference to human safety and life.

Well, those days are back, only these deadly outbursts are not restricted to frontier towns and they are not Hollywood’s depiction of a nation gone wild. They are happening everywhere, including here in our own backyard.

Five people were injured shortly before 1 a.m. Friday during a party in the subdivision of Fairway Oaks. All we know is that the gunshot victims were between the ages of 18 and 21. They were taken to the local hospital and treated.

Farther south, a gun battle between two groups in Hollywood, Florida, on the busy Memorial Day holiday sent bullets flying into a throng of people on the boardwalk at the beach. Luckily only nine were struck by bullets. All were treated at the hospital.

There have been numerous other instances where gangs and individuals have injured or killed innocent men, women and children when dueling with rivals in crowded places. Our own police are dealing with cases in this coastal community, especially in and near the city limits, where errant gunfire injured an unintended target or frightened residents in their own homes.

It is time for this deadly craziness to stop.

Three ingredients are needed: fully staffed city and county police departments; residents with the courage to report to authorities or to Silent Witness what they know; for the judicial system to treat those found guilty of these crimes like the uncivilized brutes they are.

No individual or family should have to worry about whether a day at the beach or day of shopping or just sitting at home will be their last or land them in a hospital emergency room. As with everywhere else, there are more good people in this community than there are bad. We need to put our superior numbers to work for us, for our loved ones and for everyone else who believes they have the right to enjoy life without the fear of some punk firing a gun in their direction.

Let’s give these reprobates the welcome they deserve. See something, say something. Report it to police.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 912-267-5516 (Brunswick Police Department) or 912-264-1333 (Glynn County Police Department).

And don’t arm criminals. Do not leave guns in vehicles.

Valdosta Daily Times. May 30, 2023.

Editorial: Peach State brings music to summer

Peach State Summer Theatre returns this week, opening three musicals.

The season starts with “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” opening June 2, continues with “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” opening June 9, and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” opening June 23, then all three shows run in rotating repertory through July 22, at Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.

Last year, PSST! had a successful return of three shows after the pandemic closed then limited its seasons. Audiences filled seats in 2022 to watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Sister Act.”

Hank Rion made his debut as PSST! artistic director last year and returns in the role this year. He is also show director for “Spamalot.”

PSST! is a tradition that has spanned decades. It started locally in 2005 and even earlier with shows performed on Jekyll Island, providing professional theatre for area audiences.

Peach State is a professional repertory company that hires working actors and technical staff during auditions throughout the Southeast and in the North while giving professional experience to many VSU Theatre & Dance students.

The 2023 season will hopefully continue past successes which have included the General Assembly designating Peach State as the official musical theatre of the State of Georgia.

And while audiences watch the shows of this season, Peach State will already be preparing for the 2024 season.

Peach State believes in the prospect that Valdosta is no longer a stop-over on the way to Florida, or a place for travelers to refuel, eat and be on their way.

But rather, in making Valdosta its home, PSST! took a leap of faith that Valdosta is becoming a destination for travelers.

The Valdosta Daily Times believes in that possibility, too, and has signed on again as a sponsor of Peach State Summer Theatre.

On with the shows!

