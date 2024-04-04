Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. April 2, 2024.

Editorial: Senators’ plans for immigration reform won’t solve the problem

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and 19 other U.S. senators, all Democrats but one, Bernie Sanders, an independent, are wrong. Contrary to what they believe, offering millions of undocumented immigrants a fast track to American citizenship will not deter illegals from sneaking into the nation.

On the contrary, it will do just the opposite. It will only encourage more unlawful crossings.

Yet that is what Sen. Warnock and others are urging President Joe Biden to do for the millions of men, women and children who are here illegally in a letter signed by the 20.

In short, they are letting the rest of the world know that petitioning and applying for entry into the United States is no longer necessary. All one has to do is get here. This open door invitation, which is what it boils down to, would even be a viable option to those with criminal backgrounds. Can anyone think of a better place to go to escape the laws of another government?

Sen. Warnock should ask the family of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley what they think about his willingness to reward citizenship to those who successfully elude U.S. Border Patrol and steal their way into this country. Riley was killed on Feb. 22, and Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen in the country illegally, has been charged with murder in Riley’s death.

With a little thought, Warnock might not be so quick to sign the letter.

He and the other kowtowing politicians refuse to acknowledge the dangers they are exposing the rest of us to by letting just anyone into the United States. It is like they have forgotten the thousands who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Either that or they just don’t care. They are perfectly willing to gamble the lives of Americans by awarding citizenship to millions of unknowns.

Instead of gleefully showing a willingness to let undocumented aliens stay, these 20 senators should be joining hands with others in Congress and demanding that the immigration laws that are on the books be enforced. They should be focused on protecting the legal citizens of the United States of America, not exposing them to acts of violence or other crimes.

The other 18 requesting expedited citizenship for illegals are Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler of California, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

