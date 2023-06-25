Edelman, Amaya lead Red Bulls over Atlanta United 4-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Edelman had a goal and an assist in the first half, Frankie Amaya scored his first two goals of the season in the second half and the New York Red Bulls breezed to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Edelman gave the Red Bulls (5-6-8) the lead for good when he took a pass from Cameron Harper in the 32nd minute and scored his first goal of the season.

Edelman and Tom Barlow notched assists on Cristian Cásseres Jr.'s first goal, giving New York a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Amaya used a pass from Ronald Donkor in the 78th minute to score his first of the season. Amaya's second goal came in the 90th minute with an assist from Omir Fernandez.

Carlos Coronel totaled four saves to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls. Brad Guzan saved one shot for Atlanta United (7-5-8).

Atlanta United beat New York 1-0 on the road earlier this season to snap a 12-match regular-season winless run against the Red Bulls.

Atlanta United lost for the first time in its last seven matches and falls to 0-4-5 in its last nine away from home.

New York rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Charlotte last time out. It was the first time the Red Bulls avoided defeat after trailing by multiple goals since a 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire in 2015. New York had previously lost 47 in a row when trailing by more than one goal.

The Red Bulls travel to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Atlanta United returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

