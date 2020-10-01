East vs West: No. 4 Georgia hosts No. 7 Auburn in SEC tilt

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kylin Hill set a Mississippi State receiving record for a running back with 158 yards in the victory at LSU, including 155 after the catch. The SEC’s No. 3 rusher last season added 34 yards on seven carries to lead a Bulldogs effort that totaled just nine on the ground. MSU just didn't need to run that much with Hill among three receivers surpassing 100 yards on a record day.

UPSET WATCH

Mississippi and first-year coach Lane Kiffin visit Kentucky as a 7-point underdog, but the Rebels are coming off a 613-yard performance against No. 3 Florida in a 51-35 loss. The Wildcats outgained Auburn and played the Tigers tough for three quarters before the game slipped away in the fourth. Ole Miss proved it can erase a deficit on its last trip to Lexington in 2017; the Rebels overcame a 27-17 second-half hole to win 38-37 on a short TD pass with five seconds remaining.

IMPACT PLAYER

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello introduced first-year coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in impressive fashion as he passed for a SEC-record 623 yards and five TDs in the Bulldogs’ 44-34 upset of defending national champion and No. 6 LSU last week. The Stanford transfer broke school marks for attempts (60) and completions (36) along with compiling the 11th-best, single-game yardage total in FBS. The fifth-year senior was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

