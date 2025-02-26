East Tennessee State plays Mercer after Peterson's 27-point game

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Mercer after Quimari Peterson scored 27 points in East Tennessee State's 73-68 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Buccaneers are 12-3 on their home court. East Tennessee State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

East Tennessee State scores 72.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.4 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.