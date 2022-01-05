East Alabama community college launches new health program

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Southern Union State Community College has launched a program to train physical therapy assistants, joining a half-dozen other Alabama community colleges that offer such programs.
Students in Southern Union's program begin classes this week, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.
The college’s Valley campus will offer an associate’s degrees in physical therapy assistance following an accreditation process.
Southern Union graduated 17 students in a trial program that ended last semester and served as a final hurdle to accreditation.
The recent graduates have already had job offers from local medical facilities like Hughston Clinic as well as hospital and rehabilitation facility offers in Columbus, Georgia and Newnan, Georgia.
