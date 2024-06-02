Early grand slam by Branch sends Georgia cruising past UNC Wilmington for 11-2 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kolby Branch hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the second inning and that proved more than enough as Georgia dismantled UNC Wilmington 11-2 on Saturday in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC Wilmington will face Georgia Tech on Sunday for the right to face Georgia in the regional championship later in the day.

Tre Phelps singled to center field to start the second for Georgia (41-15) and Dillon Carter was hit by a pitch. Fernando Gonzalez reached on a fielder's choice, and Phelps advanced to third. Clayton Chadwick drew a walk and that set the stage for Branch — the No. 9 hitter — whose blast created a 5-1 lead that was never threatened.