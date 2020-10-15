Eagles visit No. 23 Hokies in key game on ACC schedule

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Duke visits North Carolina State on Saturday for the 83rd meeting in a longtime series between instate neighbors, one far more rare after waves of ACC expansion. Separated by about 25 miles, the schools played every year except once from 1924 through 2003, the exception being in 1944 during World War II. But they haven’t played since 2013 and the Blue Devils haven’t visited Raleigh since 2009.

LONG SHOT

Georgia Tech opened the week as a 26½-point underdog against visiting Clemson, which has won five straight ACC championships and 25 straight games against league opponents. The Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Tigers since the 2014 season as every-year opponents. And Wake Forest was a 2-point home underdog as of Wednesday against visiting Virginia as it seeks a first league win.

IMPACT PLAYER

UNC receiver Dazz Newsome will look for another big game in Saturday night’s trip to Florida State. The returning 1,000-yard receiver had just three catches for 31 yards before last week, when he had seven catches for 69 yards and a score to go with a rushing touchdown in the Virginia Tech win. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Monday he needed to get Newsome more involved after the first two games, saying: “I think the more Dazz touches the football, the more explosive he’ll be this season.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer