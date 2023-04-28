Eagles draft Georgia's Carter, who had role in fatal crash

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said before the draft the organization did its due diligence on Carter and all players with background issues. Carter said most teams he met with didn't raise issues surrounding the crash, including the Eagles.

“They really didn't ask much about the accident,” Carter said.

The Eagles were busy on draft night and surrendered the No. 10 pick to take Carter. Chicago also got a fourth-round pick in 2024.

They may have gotten a steal if he has no further off-the-field issues. He could end up like Warren Sapp and Randy Moss, who became stars after they saw their stock fall on draft day because of character concerns.

“I had high hopes with Philly because I had a good visit with them,” Carter said.

The 6-foot-3 Carter was listed by Georgia at 300 pounds during the 2022 season and checked in at 314 pounds for the scouting combine in late February.

Carter had 32 tackles, including seven for losses, and three sacks as Georgia won its second consecutive national championship.

Carter will be reunited with two Georgia teammates, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, on the Eagles. Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrated with Carter at the draft in Kansas City, Missouri, and told the incoming rookie he was already pumped for 1-on-1 drills against him.

The Eagles have four picks in the top 70, including another first-round pick at No. 30. Philadelphia acquired its earlier first-round pick in a deal with New Orleans last season. The Eagles also hold picks in the second round (No. 62) and third round (66). Philadelphia has just two other picks, both in the seventh round.

The Eagles moved up in the third round on draft night courtesy of a settlement with Arizona after the Cardinals made impermissible contact during their head coaching search this past January. The Cardinals self-reported to the NFL that general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship game, a period which contact is not permitted under the NFL’s tampering policy.

To resolve the matter, the Cardinals and Eagles agreed to swap third-round picks and Arizona received Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP