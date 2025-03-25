Georgia News
Georgia News

Dusty May saves faltering Michigan program and returns Wolverines to prominence with Sweet 16 berth

Basketball fans around the country are learning what those in Michigan and Florida already know
Michigan head coach Dusty May directs his team against Texas A&M during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan head coach Dusty May directs his team against Texas A&M during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Basketball fans around the country are learning what those in Michigan and Florida already know.

Dusty May is a good basketball coach.

A year ago, the Wolverines fired Juwan Howard after going 8-24 — the most losses in school history — and finishing last in the Big Ten at 3-17. Not only were they 14 games behind conference-champion Purdue, they were four games behind 12th place Maryland and Rutgers.

Somehow, a new coach surrounded by new players has created one of the most surprising one-year turnarounds in college basketball history. Michigan went 14-6 in Big Ten play before winning the conference tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we have a group of competitors,” May said on his weekly radio show. “I heard this years ago — and I don’t know where I heard it from or where I read it — but competitors figure out a way to win because they want to win.

“Sometimes, that’s early in the season, and sometimes, you don’t really have that until the very end, and then you just catch fire and it just keeps growing and growing and growing — because it didn’t happen too early, but it happened at just the right time.”

May came from Florida Atlantic, where he had led the Owls to the 2022 Final Four, and experts figured he would face a lengthy rebuilding process. None of his starters began their careers in Ann Arbor, and he had an unbalanced lineup that featured a pair of seven-footers in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf.

Not everything has gone perfectly, but May thinks that has also shown the way his team has come together.

“To be honest, the things that really stand out are the guys that haven’t had the season that they’d hoped for or we expected — to see how much their teammates continued to believe in them,” he said. “In this climate when you don’t have deep, personal connections and years of equity and 100s of hours of work like teams used to back in the day, it would be easy to almost root for guys to not do well because you could benefit from it.”

Along the way, May has turned Goldin and Wolf into a unique asset. Offensively, Wolf serves as a playmaker — he's second on the team in assists with 131 — while Goldin is more of a traditional low-post big guy. They help the Wolverines average 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, and have combined for 29.8 points and 16.8 rebounds a night.

Those two help the Wolverines survive without a great 3-point shooter. No one is even averaging two triples a game, and Nimari Burnett (40.4%) is the only player making four out of 10 from beyond the arc.

They shot 27.3% (9 for 33) on threes in the Big Ten championship game, but held Wisconsin to 22.1% overall in a 59-53 victory. In their first NCAA Tournament game, UC San Diego only shot 38.7% in a three-point loss, and Texas only managed 38.0% in a 12-point defeat.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do, and we’re far, far from content," May said. "But I do think that we’re moving in the right direction. We’re following the beacon.”

No. 5 seed Michigan plays No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Friday night. If the Wolverines win, they could set up one of the biggest basketball matchups in school history — a possible Elite 8 showdown with Michigan State.

The second-seeded Spartans, who beat the Wolverines in both regular-season matchups, play No. 6 seed Mississippi on Friday night in Atlanta ahead of the Wolverines' game.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Michigan center Danny Wolf, left, looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin, right, drives to the basket as Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan center Danny Wolf, front right, pulls in a rebound as Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne, left, and guard Manny Obaseki, back, defend during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) high fives, Tahaad Pettiford (0) after he was fouled during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Top-seeded Auburn brushes off late-season lull to make Sweet 16 with contributions abound

Roddy Gayle's second-half surge leads Michigan past Texas A&M 91-79 in March Madness turnaround

Wisconsin back in March Madness win column, 85-66 over Montana

The Latest

Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Conforto is congratulated after scoring on a two-run single by Austin Barnes during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against Los Angeles Angels, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Money at BetMGM on high-spending Dodgers to repeat as World Series champions

1h ago

Josh Pastner will try to restore UNLV basketball glory days as he takes over the program

New Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd says 'the more the merrier' if more help comes in NFL draft

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.