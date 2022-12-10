Durant, Irving help Nets edge Hawks to end 6-1 homestand

Durant scored 18 points in the first quarter, but the Nets had to rally after the Hawks came back to take the lead in the fourth. Durant's 3-pointer with 3:17 to play gave Brooklyn back the lead for good and he finished the scoring with two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Durant was 9 for 11 shooting in the first quarter as the Nets led 36-30. Bogdanovic had 13 in the second as the Nets took a 68-64 edge to the break.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdanovic was 3 for 16 overall and missed all 10 3-point attempts in the loss at Madison Square Garden. ... Trent Forrest returned after missing three games while in concussion protocol.

Nets: Starting center Nic Claxton sat out with right hamstring tightness. ... Coach Jacque Vaughn said he expected Simmons to sit out Saturday in Indiana on the second night of back-to-back games but that Yuta Watanabe would return after a nine-game absence with a strained right hamstring.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday

Nets: At Indiana on Saturday.

