Durant fined after swearing at Hawks fan who heckled him

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) makes his way past fans as he walks to the locker room after the Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) makes his way past fans as he walks to the locker room after the Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia News
8 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.

The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.

It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.

Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.

