Durant and Young clash in Brooklyn-Atlanta matchup

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 29.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Young is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.