Durant and the Nets take on the Hawks

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 114-96 on Jan. 1. De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points to help lead Atlanta to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is second on the Hawks averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 26.1 points per game while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Durant leads the Nets averaging 30.4 points and is adding 7.6 rebounds. James Harden is averaging 23 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 49 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 43.8% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.