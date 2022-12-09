ajc logo
X

Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 29.8 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in conference games. Brooklyn is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 9-9 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks ninth in the league with 44.7 rebounds per game. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 12.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Trae Young is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (hip), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail 6h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
6h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
6h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
9m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
9m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
13h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
22h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top