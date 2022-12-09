ajc logo
X

Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 29.8 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 110.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Trae Young is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 45.2% and averaging 21 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (hip), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake up call goes to voicemail
5h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal
14h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Mariota or Ridder? Slumping Falcons ponder change at QB
41m ago
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup with Atlanta
2h ago
Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Houston
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
12h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
20h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top