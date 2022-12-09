Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Trae Young is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 45.2% and averaging 21 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (hip), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

