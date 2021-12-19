Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Mercer 67-55

Cyrus Largie had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (10-3), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kevin Samuel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

James Glisson III had 19 points for Mercer (7-5), which had won five in a row. Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Felipe Haase had 11 points.