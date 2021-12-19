Hamburger icon
Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Mercer 67-55

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
Tavian Dunn-Martin had 20 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Mercer 67-55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 20 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Mercer 67-55 on Sunday.

Cyrus Largie had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (10-3), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kevin Samuel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

James Glisson III had 19 points for Mercer (7-5), which had won five in a row. Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Felipe Haase had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

