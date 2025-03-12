Duncan Powell scores 21 and Georgia Tech held off a late rally to beat Virginia 66-60 in ACC tourney

Breaking: Massive $9.7 billion data center proposed near LaGrange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duncan Powell scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, Baye Ndongo and Naithan George each had a double-double and No. 8 seed Georgia Tech held off a late rally to beat No. 9 seed Virginia 66-60 on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

It was Georgia Tech’s first win in the series with Virginia since a 68-64 victory in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2016.

Georgia Tech (17-15) will play top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday, looking to avenge an 82-56 loss to the then-No. 5 Blue Devils on Dec. 21.

Powell scored nine straight Georgia Tech points, including a baseline jumper to make it 51-41 with 7:52 left. Ndongo scored the next four points for the Yellow Jackets, Jaeden Mustaf added two free throws, and Powell made a shot in the lane to make it 59-46 with 2:57 left.

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely led the comeback with under a minute left. He made a long 3-pointer with 46.4 seconds left and George missed the front end of a one-and-one. After a timeout, Jacob Cofie was left open for a dunk to pull the Cavaliers within 62-57 with 35.7 left.

Cofie forced a turnover on the inbounds play with 33.4 seconds left and McKneely sank another 3-pointer to get within 62-60. George made two free throws at 19.1 for a four-point lead.

McKneely had the ball knocked out of his hands on a drive to the basket and George added two more free throws to seal it.

Ndongo finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia Tech. George nearly secured a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

McKneely had 27 points and seven 3-pointers for Virginia (15-17), which had won 13 straight in the series.

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire had an extended embrace with Virginia interim coach Ron Sanchez at midcourt following the game.

Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo defends against Virginia's Elijah Saunders in a game Tuesday, March 12, 2025 at the ACC men's basketball tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Hancock/Courtesy of the ACC)

Credit: Photo by Andrew Hancock/Courtesy of the ACC

