Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Duluth to make history with city’ first female police chief

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
The City of Duluth will make history when it swears in its first female police chief in July

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — The City of Duluth will make history when it swears in its first female police chief in July.

After serving more than 46 years with the Duluth Police Department, including 38 as chief, Police Chief Randy Belcher announced plans to retire this summer. Belcher's tenure includes growing the department from 16 to one that now employs more than 90 people.

In a statement, the city says it plans to replace Belcher with his deputy chief, Col. Jacquelyn Carruth, WAGA-TV reported.

Carruth, a 25-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department, will be the first female chief in the organization’s 100-year history and one of the around 3% of Georgia police chiefs who are female. Officials say Carruth was hired in 1996 and has worked in almost every area of the department. She’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy and was a member of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program.

“Col. Carruth plans to continue building on the solid foundation that Chief Belcher has already set in place,” the department said in a statement. “Her focus will be on maintaining high standards of policing, continuing and expanding the department’s crime-fighting capabilities through the use of technology, and continuing to find ways to build positive relationships with all members of our community.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chastain, Suarez have upstart Trackhouse eyeing victories
22m ago
Georgia Senate rejects allowing vote on horse race betting
59m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top