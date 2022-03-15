Duluth to make history with city’ first female police chief

Carruth, a 25-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department, will be the first female chief in the organization’s 100-year history and one of the around 3% of Georgia police chiefs who are female. Officials say Carruth was hired in 1996 and has worked in almost every area of the department. She’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy and was a member of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program.

“Col. Carruth plans to continue building on the solid foundation that Chief Belcher has already set in place,” the department said in a statement. “Her focus will be on maintaining high standards of policing, continuing and expanding the department’s crime-fighting capabilities through the use of technology, and continuing to find ways to build positive relationships with all members of our community.”