Duke's Whitehead out for Georgia Tech game with injury

Coach Jon Scheyer didn't reveal specifics beyond describing it as a "strain." But Whitehead seems to have avoided what appeared to be a serious injury during Monday's loss at Virginia Tech.

“I think he got a lot of relief once we had done the testing, got the MRI and no structural damage, which is important,” Scheyer said. “So he’s relieved, I know that. We just need to make sure we make smart decisions and take our time with him."