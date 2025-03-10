Georgia News
Georgia News

Duke's Flagg headlines ACC's list of individual award winners

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s choice for player of the year and rookie of the year
Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
6 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is the Atlantic Coast Conference's choice for player of the year and rookie of the year.

The league released its all-ACC honors and individual awards on Monday, the day before the start of the league tournament in Charlotte. That came after voting by league head coaches and media members.

Louisville's Pat Kelsey was named coach of the year, while Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn was selected defensive player of the year. The list included Boston College's Donald Hand Jr. as the league's most improved player and California's Jeremiah Wilkinson as sixth man of the year.

Flagg was joined by teammates Kon Knueppel (second team) and Tyrese Proctor (third team) on the all-ACC teams.

The Associated Press releases its all-ACC honors Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) handles the ball as Wake Forest's Efton Reid III, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 to claim at least share of ACC regular-season crown

Knueppel, Flagg help No. 2 Duke pull away late to beat rival UNC 82-69

Duke's Maliq Brown stood out at UNC. It showed his importance to the No. 2 Blue Devils' title hopes

The Latest

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and head coach Bruce Pearl walk off the court after losing to Alabama in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

SEC coaches pick Auburn's Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

2h ago

Kennesaw State plays in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP

2h ago

No. 1 Duke looks to complete regular-season roll by adding ACC Tournament title

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.