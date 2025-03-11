Duke's Cooper Flagg, Louisville's Pat Kelsey headline list of AP all-ACC award winners

Freshman star Cooper Flagg of top-ranked Duke is The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Louisville's Pat Kelsey is coach of the year.

The AP announced its individual awards and All-ACC honors Tuesday for the 2024-25 season after voting by media members covering the league.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg was the unanimous choice for player of the year in a season that has seen him live up to the hype that followed him from his home state of Maine. He is a likely candidate to be the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick whenever he does make the jump.