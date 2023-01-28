Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski

Duke built a 16-7 lead after Roach earlier made a pair of 3-pointers in Duke's first three possessions and the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils shot 48.4% (15 of 31) in the first half and ended at 55.7% overall, shooting 34 for 61.

Deivon Smith's 3 brought the Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10) within 30-23 with 4:23 left before halftime. But Young made a layup, Filipowski threw down a dunk and Duke closed the half with a 13-2 run for a 43-25 lead at intermission.

Duke hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets head to Louisville on Wednesday.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

