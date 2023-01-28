X
Dark Mode Toggle

Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43 on Saturday.

Mark Mitchell scored 11 points for Duke and reserves Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young each scored 10.

Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.

Duke ended its five-game stretch of outcomes decided by single digits, going 3-2 in that span. The Blue Devils took control just before intermission and proceeded to outscore Georgia Tech 56-20 in the game's final 24 minutes.

Duke led by 18 points at halftime and continued the onslaught, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 19-6 over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half for a 62-31 advantage.

Duke built a 16-7 lead after Roach earlier made a pair of 3-pointers in Duke's first three possessions and the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils shot 48.4% (15 of 31) in the first half and ended at 55.7% overall, shooting 34 for 61.

Deivon Smith's 3 brought the Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10) within 30-23 with 4:23 left before halftime. But Young made a layup, Filipowski threw down a dunk and Duke closed the half with a 13-2 run for a 43-25 lead at intermission.

Duke hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets head to Louisville on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash21h ago

Credit: TNS

Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
3h ago

Cops: 2 charged in attack of KSU student who said he was called racial slur
9h ago

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department

Credit: ABC

ABC officially dropping Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3′
9h ago
The Latest
McCreary scores 26 off the bench, Mercer tops Citadel 74-65
3h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
5h ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
9h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top