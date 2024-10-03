Duke puts unbeaten record on the line in ACC challenge against QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Duke, led by first-year coach Manny Diaz, is looking to stay unbeaten in the program's best start since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season. The Blue Devils rallied from a 20-0 deficit to beat rival North Carolina 21-20 last week. Another ACC win could earn Duke consideration in the AP Top 25. Georgia Tech will try to avoid back-to-back losses in the conference following a 31-19 loss at then-No. 19 Louisville on Sept. 21.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke's productive pass rush will be challenged by Georgia Tech's ability to protect quarterback Haynes King. The Yellow Jackets are one of only three teams in the nation to not allow a sack. Every other team in the ACC has allowed at least four sacks. Duke ranks second in the ACC with 17 sacks. Linebacker Alex Howard leads the Blue Devils with 38 tackles and has three sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: King ranks ninth in Georgia Tech history with 4,116 yards passing in only his second season. With 78 yards against Duke, King would pass John Dewberry for eighth on the school's career list. King passed for 312 yards against Duke, his fourth 300-yard game which ranks third in school history.

Duke: RB Star Thomas. He was the ACC running back of the week after running for 166 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries against North Carolina. He also had two catches for 45 yards with another score as Duke rallied from 20 down in a 21-20 win. Thomas’ 166-yard rushing day was the No. 2 single-game output by a Duke player in a win against UNC, trailing only a 193-yard showing by Jack Alexander in 1935.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke has the ACC’s longest current winning streak at seven games. ... Georgia Tech is 10-1 under coach Brent Key following a loss. ... Duke has reached 5-0 just six times since 1940. ... The Blue Devils’ comeback from 20 down in the third quarter against North Carolina marked the program’s biggest since rallying from a 21-point hole to beat Florida in 1962. ... Duke is second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by averaging 10.4 tackles for loss and tied for eighth in sacks (3.4 per game).

