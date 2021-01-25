Duke looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

CREATING OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Alvarado has accounted for 38 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 75: Duke is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia Tech's Alvarado has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 42.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 22 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all ACC teams. The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com