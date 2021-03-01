Duke looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Georgia Tech has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Georgia Tech's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Wendell Moore Jr., Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 76 percent of all Duke scoring, including 90 percent of the team's points over its last five.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 45.8 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 30 over his last five games. He's also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Duke is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Blue Devils have allowed 65.8 points per game over their last five.