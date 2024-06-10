Duke coach Kara Lawson hires Kyra Elzy as an assistant, reuniting former Lady Vols teammates

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson on Monday hired former Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy as an assistant, reuniting the former Tennessee teammates on the Blue Devils’ staff.

Lawson called the hiring a “big day” for Duke basketball in a statement that noted Elzy’s strong national reputation in recruiting and developing players such as three-time first team All-American Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2022 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream. The Blue Devils coach also praised Elzy’s integrity, tactical skills and passion, which she believes will elevate the program.

“She is one of the best relationship builders I’ve been around,” Lawson said of Elzy. “She’s been an elite player and coach. I look forward to pursuing championships together again.”