BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: DA discusses details on Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case

Georgia News
30 minutes ago
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose has been sentenced to 50 years in prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday.

Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.

Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride. After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2019, Banks and another man took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.

The other man, Terrick Robinson of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.

Editors' Picks

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Peachtree Corners library reopens after bedbug extermination
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Carter, King centers call for ‘dialogue’ in Atlanta training center conflict
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
2h ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
1h ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top