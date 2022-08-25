Dream's Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year

The versatile 6-foot-2 Howard received 53 of 56 votes to become only the second Atlanta player to win the award. Angel McCoughtry was the 2009 choice as the league's top rookie.

Howard also was a near unanimous choice as The Associated Press WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals this season.