Kemp’s grand jury testimony still in question after courtroom clash
Dream's Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year

FILE - Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Georgia News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year on Thursday.

The versatile 6-foot-2 Howard received 53 of 56 votes to become only the second Atlanta player to win the award. Angel McCoughtry was the 2009 choice as the league's top rookie.

Howard also was a near unanimous choice as The Associated Press WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals this season.

Howard, who played at Kentucky, was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She led all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes per game.

Among all players, Howard ranked 11th in scoring. Her 85 3-pointers ranked third in the league, while setting a league record for rookies. She swept the four rookie of the month awards during the season.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

