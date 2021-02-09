Dream's Montgomery retiring following 11-year WNBA career

Montgomery is in her first season as a studio analyst on Atlanta Hawks broadcasts for Fox Sports Southeast. She opted out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on social justice reforms.

The 34-year-old Montgomery won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017. She was an All-Star with the Connecticut Sun in 2011, when she set a career high with her average of 14.6 points per game. She was the WNBA’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2012.