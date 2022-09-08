ajc logo
Dream's McDonald returning to Arizona to coach under Barnes

Georgia News
Updated 35 minutes ago
Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under women's basketball coach Adia Barnes

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under coach Adia Barnes.

The school announced Thursday that McDonald will serve as director of recruiting operations while continuing to fulfill her WNBA commitments. She will oversee all recruiting logistics, assist with on-campus visits, manage recruit information and social media content at Arizona.

McDonald was one of the best players in Arizona history after transferring from Washington as a sophomore. She was an All-American and the Pac-12 player of the year in 2020-21, leading the Wildcats to the national championship game, which they lost to Stanford.

McDonald broke Barnes' single-season scoring record and had the highest career scoring average in school history before being selected by the Dream with the third overall pick of the 2021 WNBA draft.

