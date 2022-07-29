ajc logo
X

Dream's Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery.

The team announced Friday it was shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with their hometown team.

Durr recorded three 20-point games and led the team in scoring on four occasions after being acquired in a June trade with the New York Liberty.

Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
SUCCESS STORY / Jaci Wright, 36, of McDonough3h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
7h ago
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s primary partners were determined
4h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
5h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
5h ago
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
7h ago
The Latest
Pirates' top-pick Johnson eager to get to PNC Park
17m ago
GA Lottery
56m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
56m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top