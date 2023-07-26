Dream win 78-65, Mercury drop to 1-11 on the road this season

AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-65
Georgia News
51 minutes ago
X

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as Atlanta built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored.

Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season.

Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for Atlanta (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright (1,423).

Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi (quad/toe) did not play. The Mercury shot just 36% from the field, including 5 of 24 from distance.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Georgia college campus named second most beautiful in the nation7h ago

WATCH: What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus
8h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
6h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
6h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
7h ago
The Latest
Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip...
1h ago
Georgia Tech's Key and Louisville's Brohm aim to deliver 1st-year spark to alma maters
4h ago
A hung jury means a Georgia man jailed for 10 years must wait longer for a verdict on...
4h ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
4h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top