Dream select Howard with No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft

FILE - Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) is guarded by LSU's Khayla Pointer (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Howard is expected to be drafted high in the WNBA draft on Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Georgia News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Rhyne Howard has been selected by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Rhyne Howard is headed to the Atlanta Dream as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Kentucky senior was selected first Monday night at the first in-person draft for the league since 2019 because of the coronavirus. The Dream traded up two spots last week to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta finished 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs four of the past five years. The franchise got new ownership last year and brought in a new coach in Tanisha Wright and new general manager Dan Padover. The Dream also had the No. 1 pick in 2009 and used it to draft Angel McCoughtry.

The WNBA season tips off on May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

