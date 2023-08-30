Dream open the game on a 21-2 run and cruise past the Mercury 94-76

Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points, Allisha Gray added 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-76
15 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points, Allisha Gray added 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-76 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta (17-19) is tied with Minnesota for sixth in the WNBA standings. Phoenix (9-26) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, snapping a streak of 10 straight seasons reaching the postseason.

Atlanta opened the game on a 21-2 run as Phoenix started 1 of 8 from the field with five turnovers. Five different Dream players scored during the run, led by Rhyne Howard’s seven points. Atlanta shot 61% from the field in the first quarter, with Gray making all six of her shots for 13 points, to build a 31-12 lead.

Atlanta was ahead 54-26 at halftime after shooting 54%. Phoenix had 11 field goals and 11 turnovers.

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was scoreless in the first half after missing five shots and did not play after halftime due to a toe injury.

Howard finished with 15 points and Aari McDonald scored 13 points for Atlanta. Parker was 10 of 14 from the field.

Sug Sutton scored 20 points for Phoenix. Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson each added 16.

