Georgia News

Dream host the Aces for cross-conference matchup

The Atlanta Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces in out-of-conference play
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 2-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (3-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces play in non-conference action.

Atlanta finished 19-21 overall with an 11-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dream averaged 6.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.6 turnovers per game last season.

Las Vegas went 34-6 overall last season while going 15-5 on the road. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
The Latest

Credit: AP

Thomas hits 3-run homer, Nationals beat Braves 7-2 to spoil Schwellenbach's debut
2h ago
Braves pitching prospect Spencer Schwellenbach strikes out 5 in mixed MLB debut
Messi scores, but Inter Miami's 10-match MLS unbeaten streak ends in 3-1 loss to Atlanta...
Featured

Credit: Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech AThl

Remembering Miller Pope, an indispensable member of Atlanta’s sports community
Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins