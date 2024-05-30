Dream host the Aces for cross-conference matchup

Atlanta finished 19-21 overall with an 11-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dream averaged 6.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.6 turnovers per game last season.

Las Vegas went 34-6 overall last season while going 15-5 on the road. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.