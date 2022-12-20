Dream give 5-year contract extensions to Wright, Padover

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” primary Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement released by the team. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

Padover made a trade which gave the team the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft, with which the Dream took Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the year and an All-Star.