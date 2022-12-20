ajc logo
Dream give 5-year contract extensions to Wright, Padover

12 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream have made long-term commitments to their management team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday.

The extension carry through the 2027 season.

Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta. The Dream finished 14-22 after winning only eight games in 2021.

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” primary Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement released by the team. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

Padover made a trade which gave the team the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft, with which the Dream took Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the year and an All-Star.

“I feel extremely blessed to partner with an organization that has a long-term perspective, is willing to invest heavily, and honors the work that Dan and I are doing to build an organization in the right way” Wright said. “Our staff and players set a foundation last year and knowing that ownership trusts us to accomplish the goals that we have all set is exciting."

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

