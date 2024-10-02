ATLANTA (AP) — Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began.Keep ReadingCredit: APWho are the 2024 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ fellows?Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; nearly 600K still without powerCredit: Jonathan Reyes for the AJCWhy the border crisis has worsened. Key factors explainedCredit: AP Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the playoffs with a towering 2-run homer for the Padres in...The LatestCredit: Adam Van BrimmerThe adventures of Helene and Huck: Boater’s ‘wildest ride’ ends well10m ago 3-time defending NFC South champion Bucs face Falcons with chance to build off strong 3-1...1h agoFreeze's mistake-prone Auburn Tigers head to No. 5 Georgia after rocky home standFeaturedCredit: John SpinkUPDATEConyers BioLab plant fire: What to knowHelene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power2h agoBradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out