X

Dream beat short-handed Liberty 86-79

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Allisha Gray scored 16 points, rookie Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds in her second start and the Atlanta Dream beat the short-handed New York Liberty 86-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 16 points, rookie Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds in her second start and the Atlanta Dream beat the short-handed New York Liberty 86-79 on Tuesday night.

Gray was fouled far from the basket with 42.2 seconds left and made two free throws to give Atlanta an 84-79 lead. Marine Johannes had a 3-pointer rattle out for New York and Gray sealed it with two free throws at 35.4.

AD Durr also scored 13 points for Atlanta (3-5). Nia Coffey, Rhyne Howard and Monique Billings each added 12 points. Cheyenne Parker grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points.

Jones sank a long jumper just before the third-quarter buzzer to tie it at 60-all. She added a three-point play early in the fourth to start a 9-0 run for a 74-63 lead.

New York (6-3) was without Sabrina Ionescu, who scored a career-high 37 points on Friday in a 106-83 victory over Atlanta.

Johannes scored a season-high 18 points for New York. Betnijah Laney added 17 points and Breanna Stewart had 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Jonquel Jones also scored 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Laney made a steal and raced the other way before getting fouled with 1:19 left. She made both free throws to pull New York within 80-77, but Billings answered with two free throws for a five-point lead.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges2h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
3h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
9h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
10h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
10h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tigers and Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday
2h ago
No Pitts, but Falcons nearly at full strength for mandatory minicamp
4h ago
Braves' Marcell Ozuna has bruise, no serious injury after HBP on right wrist
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
11h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
11h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top