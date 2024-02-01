Dream acquire 2-time WNBA steals leader Canada and send McDonald to Sparks in swap of guards

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired two-time WNBA steals leader Jordin Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the No. 8 pick.

McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick from Arizona in the 2021 draft. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 assists in 24 games in 2023 after averaging a career-high 11.1 points in 2022.