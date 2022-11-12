ajc logo
Drake's 2 TDs on defense helps ULM edge Georgia State 31-28

Georgia News
5 hours ago
Linebacker Quae Drake scored two touchdowns to help Louisiana-Monroe edge Georgia State 31-28

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Quae Drake scored two touchdowns to help Louisiana-Monroe edge Georgia State 31-28 on Saturday.

Calum Sutherland's 54-yard field goal pulled UL Monroe within 28-23 early in the fourth quarter. On third-and-5 with 6:23 to play, Drake intercepted a Darren Grainger pass and returned it 34 yards to the end zone for UL Monroe's first lead and the win. Georgia State turned it over on downs on its last two possessions.

Drake also scooped the ball from a blocked punt and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Chandler Rogers was 15-of-29 passing for 225 yards for UL Monroe (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Henry had a 4-yard touchdown run. Sutherland also made field goals from 44 and 36 yards in the first half.

Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Georgia State (4-6, 3-3). Marcus Carroll added 100 yards rushing and Tucker Gregg had two touchdown runs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Georgia Tech 'still growing' but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
