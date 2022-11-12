Drake's 2 TDs on defense helps ULM edge Georgia State 31-28

Calum Sutherland's 54-yard field goal pulled UL Monroe within 28-23 early in the fourth quarter. On third-and-5 with 6:23 to play, Drake intercepted a Darren Grainger pass and returned it 34 yards to the end zone for UL Monroe's first lead and the win. Georgia State turned it over on downs on its last two possessions.

Drake also scooped the ball from a blocked punt and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.