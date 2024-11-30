Georgia News

Drake hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern visits the Drake Bulldogs after Adante' Holiman scored 20 points in the Eagles' 64-54 win over the West Georgia Wolves
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) at Drake Bulldogs (6-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Drake after Adante' Holiman scored 20 points in Georgia Southern's 64-54 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Drake has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-1 in road games. Georgia Southern is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Drake averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Holiman is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

