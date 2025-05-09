Drake Baldwin drives in the winning run to lift Braves over Reds 5-4 in 11 innings

ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Baldwin hit an RBI single in the 11th inning to drive in automatic runner Ozzie Albies and give the Braves their fourth win in their last five games, 5-4 over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
Scott Blewett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.
The Braves forced extra innings with a two-run rally in the ninth inning. Eli White bunted home Albies with the first run and Michael Harris II drove in pinch runner Eddie Rosario with a single to left field. Harris was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Taylor Rogers (1-1) took the loss.
Rookie Rece Hinds hit a tie-breaking two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. He was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk in his second game of the season with the Reds.
Reds catcher Jose Trevino was 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI.
Spencer Schwellenbach lasted six innings and gave up five hits, one run, two walks, five strikeouts. It was his sixth quality start of the season in eight outings and came after he struggled against the Dodgers in his last start.
Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 11th inning for arguing a caught stealing call at second base.
Key moment
In the 11th, Baldwin threw out Blake Dunn stealing to end the inning and gives the Braves a chance to win.
Key stat
Braves reliever Pierce Johnson has retired 25 straight batters in his last eight appearances covering 8 1/3 innings. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.
Up next
RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA) opens a three-game series for the Braves at Pittsburgh against LHP Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06) on Friday. The Reds will continue their seven-game road trip at Houston where RHP Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.19) will face Astros RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 1.67) on Friday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: AP
‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff
$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer
Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.
Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop
The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.