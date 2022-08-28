ajc logo
Douglas, Payton lead Mercer to 63-13 rout of Morehead St.

1 hour ago
Austin Douglas ran for 140 yards, including two long touchdowns, Fred Payton threw four touchdown passes and Mercer routed Morehead State 63-13 in a season-opener

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Douglas ran for 140 yards, including two long touchdowns, Fred Payton threw four touchdown passes and Mercer routed Morehead State 63-13 in a season-opener on Saturday night.

Mercer dominated the first half with 17 first downs, 486 total yards and a 42-10 lead. Among the Bears' 267 yards rushing were 128 by Douglas who had touchdown runs of 65 and 56 yards. Payton was 10-of-15 passing for 219 yards with three touchdown passes to Ty James, who caught five passes for 192 yards. Payton and James hooked up for a 90-yard TD pass in the final minute of the half.

Mercer finished with 625 total yards, including 359 on the ground. Payton was 11-of-17 passing for 248 yards.

Mercer's Devron Harper scored on a 93-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' only touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from Grady Cramer to Kyle Daly in the second quarter. Cramer completed 16 of 24 passes for 95 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

