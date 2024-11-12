Georgia News

Douglas' 22 lead Georgia Southern past Augusta 79-69

Bradley Douglas’ 22 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Augusta 79-69
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas' 22 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Augusta 79-69 on Monday night.

Douglas shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (2-1). Nakavieon White scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Tyson Brown had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Elias Palsson led the Jaguars in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Augusta also got 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Max Amadasun. Demitri Gardner had 15 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

