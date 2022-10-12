ajc logo
X

Dooley, 90, released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia announced Wednesday that Dooley, 90, was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday following a “mild case” of COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia's homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said in a statement released by Georgia. “But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game.”

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs and also served as athletic director until 2004.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Thousands of Georgia voters’ eligibility challenged before election2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: Herschel Walker made a bad situation worse on the campaign trail
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

No bond for teens accused of fatally shooting Jefferson High football player
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta ‘American Idol’ singer Willie Spence dies in car accident at age 23
1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta ‘American Idol’ singer Willie Spence dies in car accident at age 23
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Day

Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
20m ago
GA Lottery
36m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
22h ago
PHRIED: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 1 in the ePaper
6h ago
Georgia candidates set money records ahead of November election
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top