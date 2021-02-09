Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Atlanta

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 122-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, and John Collins led Atlanta with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.3 assists and scores 27.8 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 9.2 assists while scoring 26.7 points per game. Collins is averaging 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points on 49.5% shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.