X

Doncic leads Dallas against Atlanta after 42-point game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Dallas faces the Atlanta Hawks after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 129-122 loss to the Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks (37-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -3; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Atlanta Hawks after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 129-122 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Hawks are 22-16 in home games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league with 53.7 points in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The Mavericks have gone 15-25 away from home. Dallas is 19-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 19 the Hawks won 130-122 led by 30 points from Dejounte Murray, while Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.3 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech secondary has strength at safety
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech secondary has strength at safety
11h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago
The Latest
Atlanta United tops Red Bulls for 1st time in regular season
4h ago
Acuña, Olson back-to-back; Strider Ks 9, Braves top Nats 7-1
6h ago
Florida teen, Atlanta woman take top spots in Keys’ 7 Mile Bridge Run
12h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top